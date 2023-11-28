SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Will Stream on Max

The streaming premiere on Max, formerly known as HBO Max, comes after the filmed production screened in U.S. theaters earlier this year.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

The filmed capture of Spirited Away: Live on Stage is coming to Max on December 24.

The streaming premiere on Max, formerly known as HBO Max, comes after the filmed production screened in U.S. theaters earlier this year. The performances were filmed during the hit production's 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan.

The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award®-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables.

GKIDS will release two separate filmed performances of the production, starring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan's finest actors.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage was created in association with Studio Ghibli, and presented by Toho Co., Ltd. The deal was negotiated between GKIDS and Toho.

Watch the trailer here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

