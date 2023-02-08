Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Filmed Capture to Screen In U.S. Cinemas

SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Filmed Capture to Screen In U.S. Cinemas

GKIDS will release the stage production theatrically in spring 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023 Â 

The North American audiovisual distribution rights for SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage, have been acquired by GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences. The performances were filmed during the hit production's 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan.

GKIDS will release the stage production theatrically in spring 2023. Information on future screenings will be found here.

The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy AwardÂ®-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony AwardÂ®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les MisÃ©rables.

GKIDS will release two separate filmed performances of the production, starring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan's finest actors.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage was created in association with Studio Ghibli, and presented by Toho Co., Ltd. The deal was negotiated between GKIDS and Toho.

"We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for Studio Ghibli fans in America to experience the stage production that wowed Japanese press and audiences last year," said GKIDS' President David Jesteadt.

"This imaginative stage adaptation by the legendary John Caird, featuring two wonderful performances by lead actors Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, helps bring to life one of the greatest films of all time in a dazzling new way."

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits includingÂ SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Lea Michele Jokes That Shell Learn to Read for Streisand Memoir Photo
Video: Lea Michele Jokes That She'll Learn to Read for Streisand Memoir
Joking about the rumors claiming she can't read, Lea Michele took to TikTok to say that she has '265 days to learn to read' before Barbra Streisand's memoir is released.
Kidsâ€™ Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for 21 Participating Shows Photo
Kidsâ€™ Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for 21 Participating Shows
Tickets are now on sale for Kidsâ€™ Night on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Kidsâ€™ Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids and teens ages 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.
Actorsâ€™ Equity Permanently Opens Access to Membership Photo
Actorsâ€™ Equity Permanently Opens Access to Membership
Actorsâ€™ Equity Association is making its Open Access membership policy permanent. With a pathway to membership now available to all stage managers and actors with professional experience, the union will begin a three-year phase out of its Equity Membership Candidate Program.
Edinburgh Playhouse Releases Statement Addressing Audience Behaviour Following Fights at J Photo
Edinburgh Playhouse Releases Statement Addressing Audience Behaviour Following Fights at JERSEY BOYS
Following a performance of Jersey Boys where a fight erupted at the Edinburgh Playhouse, reulsting in the police being called, the venue has released a statement.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they donâ€™t necessarily feel like oneâ€” Caseâ€™s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien), Â joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Donâ€™t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuringÂ Foo Fighters,Â The Killers,Â Greta Van Fleet,Â Weezer,Â Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats,Â Mt. Joy,Â Sheryl Crow,Â The Beach BoysÂ and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jerseyâ€™s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernayâ€™s upcoming filmÂ Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones,Â Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share