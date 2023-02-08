SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Filmed Capture to Screen In U.S. Cinemas

The North American audiovisual distribution rights for SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage, have been acquired by GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences. The performances were filmed during the hit production's 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan.

GKIDS will release the stage production theatrically in spring 2023. Information on future screenings will be found here.

The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy AwardÂ®-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony AwardÂ®-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les MisÃ©rables.

GKIDS will release two separate filmed performances of the production, starring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan's finest actors.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage was created in association with Studio Ghibli, and presented by Toho Co., Ltd. The deal was negotiated between GKIDS and Toho.

"We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for Studio Ghibli fans in America to experience the stage production that wowed Japanese press and audiences last year," said GKIDS' President David Jesteadt.

"This imaginative stage adaptation by the legendary John Caird, featuring two wonderful performances by lead actors Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, helps bring to life one of the greatest films of all time in a dazzling new way."