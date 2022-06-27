SPEAKEASY - Broadway's Hottest Variety Show, Comes to National Harbor

Come inside where tipsy temptation awaits at SPEAKEASY, electrifying entertainment-mixology experience that serves up an unforgettable evening of performances and five finely crafted cocktails, all included in the price of your ticket. Enjoy the delectable delicacies of "Broadway's Best Restaurant", Bond 45 at National Harbor, while taking in an electrifying new theatrical experience featuring the world's hottest stage, cirque and burlesque stars. Each ticket for this evening of magical mixology includes a flight of five cocktails and a delicious appetizer from Bond 45's world class culinary team. Not imbibing in spirits? Virgin flights are also available for 16+ guests. Tickets are available on FEVER. https://feverup.com/m/115436