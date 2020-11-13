SOUP TROUPE ONLINE Returns with Diamond Essence White and More!
Tune in on Saturday, November 14 at 1PM EST.
Tune in on Saturday, November 14 at 1PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests. Join Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and Jennifer Apple (The Band's Visit) for stories, Q&As, and more.
Click below to watch!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vr5PXavuTsE
SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, Fun Home, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode included an appearance by the writer and director of The Blair Witch Project, Eduardo Sánchez.
