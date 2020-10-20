SNOWPIERCER Season One, Featuring Daveed Diggs, Available on DVD Jan. 26

Strap yourself in for an exhilarating ride with all 10 episodes from the first season.

Attention all passengers - the revolution is coming! Get ready for more secrets, plot twists, and reveals as Warner Bros Home Entertainment takes you on an epic journey with the release of "Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season" on Blu-ray and DVD on January 26, 2021. Strap yourself in for an exhilarating ride with all 10 episodes from the first season, plus enjoy the captivating extra features, behind-the-scenes interviews, featurettes, and more! "Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season" is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy. Both sets have an order due date of December 22, 2020. "Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season" is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, "Snowpiercer" centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.

"In only its first season this insanely brilliant series, with incredible actors takes us through the ultimate journey of what could potentially be the aftermath of global warming," said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation & Family Marketing. "Get ready for THE RIDE of a lifetime as you binge watch the entire first season on Digital, Blu-ray & DVD!"

Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the film from Academy Award® winner Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite"), the all-new series stars Academy Awardwinner Jennifer Connelly ("A Beautiful Mind"), Grammy® and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Black-ish") Emmy® nominee Alison Wright ("The Americans"), Mickey Sumner ("Frances Ha," "Battle of the Sexes"), Susan Park ("Ghostbusters"), Iddo Goldberg ("Peaky Blinders," "The Zookeeper's Wife"), Katie McGuinness ("Dirty Filthy Love"), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch"), Annalise Basso ("Bedtime Stories"), Sam Otto ("Jellyfish"), Roberto Urbina ("Narcos"), Sheila Vand ("Argo") and Jaylin Fletcher ("Saturday Church").

The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, James Hawes, Matthew O'Connor,a??Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee,a??Tae-sung Jeong,a??Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun anda??Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution. Cable's #1 new drama series, "Snowpiercer" season two will premiere Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

