SMASH Original Broadway Cast Recording To Be Released In May

The CD and vinyl will also be available for preorder beginning Friday, May 16, for release this summer.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
SMASH Original Broadway Cast Recording To Be Released In May Image
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Smash will be released digitally on Friday, May 16 at midnight EST. The CD and vinyl will also be available for preorder beginning Friday, May 16, for release this summer. 

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman said, “We cannot believe our good luck to have our songs for Smash/BOMBSHELL  continue to live on, which couldn’t have happened without Sean Flahaven and our friends at Concord. Having literally just  finished listening to the final mix, we are very happy to report it truly sounds like, well, what it is, a cast album of a  Broadway show! And what a cast! The performances are through the roof!! We hope all the fans of our songs for  Smash/BOMBSHELL will be as happy as we are." 

“Having had the privilege of working with Marc and Scott when they were writing these beloved songs for the iconic TV  show—as well as on our recent GRAMMY Award-winning album of Some Like It Hot—it’s a true pleasure to bring this  incredible new version of the score to listeners worldwide,” said Flahaven, who is also Chief Theatricals Executive of  Concord. 

The album was produced by GRAMMY winner Scott M. Riesett, two-time GRAMMY winning composer-lyricist Marc  Shaiman, two-time GRAMMY winning music supervisor Stephen Oremus, three-time GRAMMY winner Sean Patrick  Flahaven, and score supervisor Samuel Hoad. The album was recorded by four-time GRAMMY winner Lawrence  Manchester and three-time GRAMMY winner Isaiah Abolin, mixed by Manchester, and mastered by seven-time  GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

TRACK LIST: 

1. Let Me Be Your Star (Bombshell Opening) 

2. The National Pastime / Public Relations 

3. Second Hand White Baby Grand 

4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith 

5. Don't Say Yes Until I Finish Talking 

6. The 20th Century Fox Mambo 

7. Don't Forget Me 

8. (I Wanna Be A) Smash 

9. Let Me Be Your Star 

10. Let's Be Bad 

11. (Let's Start) Tomorrow Tonight 

12. They Just Keep Moving The Line 

13. I Never Met A Wolf Who Didn't Love To Howl 

14. Cut, Print...Moving On 

15. Second Hand White Baby Grand (Reprise) 

16. Don't Forget Me (Bombshell Finale) 

17. Smash

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), Smash stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin  Rouge) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring  Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine  Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B.  Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie,” Nicholas  Matos (Broadway Debut) as “Scott” and Megan Kane (& Juliet) as “Holly.” 

The company includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel GaymonMerritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRoryJ Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time GRAMMY winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like  It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be  used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most  seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob  Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The  Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation. 

Smash features scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Lucille  Lortel winner Alejo Vietti (Titanique), lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by two-time  Tony winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), projection design by S Katy Tucker orchestrations by three time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis (New York, New York), and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen  Oremus (Wicked, Frozen). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as General Managers. Casting by Bernard Telsey, CSA and Kristian  Charbonier, CSA. 

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the  opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious  setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on  the NBC television series that inspired it. 




