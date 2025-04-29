SMASH Original Broadway Cast Recording To Be Released In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Smash will be released digitally on Friday, May 16 at midnight EST. The CD and vinyl will also be available for preorder beginning Friday, May 16, for release this summer.

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman said, “We cannot believe our good luck to have our songs for Smash/BOMBSHELL continue to live on, which couldn’t have happened without Sean Flahaven and our friends at Concord. Having literally just finished listening to the final mix, we are very happy to report it truly sounds like, well, what it is, a cast album of a Broadway show! And what a cast! The performances are through the roof!! We hope all the fans of our songs for Smash/BOMBSHELL will be as happy as we are."

“Having had the privilege of working with Marc and Scott when they were writing these beloved songs for the iconic TV show—as well as on our recent GRAMMY Award-winning album of Some Like It Hot—it’s a true pleasure to bring this incredible new version of the score to listeners worldwide,” said Flahaven, who is also Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord.

The album was produced by GRAMMY winner Scott M. Riesett, two-time GRAMMY winning composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman, two-time GRAMMY winning music supervisor Stephen Oremus, three-time GRAMMY winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, and score supervisor Samuel Hoad. The album was recorded by four-time GRAMMY winner Lawrence Manchester and three-time GRAMMY winner Isaiah Abolin, mixed by Manchester, and mastered by seven-time GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

TRACK LIST:

1. Let Me Be Your Star (Bombshell Opening)

2. The National Pastime / Public Relations

3. Second Hand White Baby Grand

4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

5. Don't Say Yes Until I Finish Talking

6. The 20th Century Fox Mambo

7. Don't Forget Me

8. (I Wanna Be A) Smash

9. Let Me Be Your Star

10. Let's Be Bad

11. (Let's Start) Tomorrow Tonight

12. They Just Keep Moving The Line

13. I Never Met A Wolf Who Didn't Love To Howl

14. Cut, Print...Moving On

15. Second Hand White Baby Grand (Reprise)

16. Don't Forget Me (Bombshell Finale)

17. Smash!

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), Smash stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie,” Nicholas Matos (Broadway Debut) as “Scott” and Megan Kane (& Juliet) as “Holly.”

The company includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time GRAMMY winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

Smash features scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Lucille Lortel winner Alejo Vietti (Titanique), lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), projection design by S Katy Tucker orchestrations by three time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis (New York, New York), and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus (Wicked, Frozen). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as General Managers. Casting by Bernard Telsey, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

