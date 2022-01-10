SKELETON CREW Resumes Performances Tomorrow; Opening Night Moved to January 26

Click Here for More Articles on Skeleton Crew

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, will resume performances tomorrow, Tuesday, January 11, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The production, starring Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) will now open on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity. The New York Times gives this astonishing work a Critic's Pick and cheers, "A very fine new play... warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral and deeply American." The Amsterdam News hails it as "a prime example of how theatre imitates life... intense, touching and funny."

The full creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys" (original music and lyrics), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Cookie Jordan (hair & wig design), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

·WEEK OF JANUARY 10: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.

·WEEK OF JANUARY 17: Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

·WEEK OF JANUARY 24: Tuesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM. The opening night performance time on Wednesday, January 26 is at 7PM.

·WEEK OF JANUARY 31: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

·WEEK OF FEBRUARY 7: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

·WEEK OF FEBRUARY 14: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.