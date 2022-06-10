SIX's Samantha Pauly Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards

Tune in to our Instagram story Sunday June 12, as Samantha Pauly takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Samantha Pauly is currently starring in the Tony nominated Six: The Musical as Katherine Howard.



Her West End credits include: Evita as Eva Peron (Regents Park Open Air Theatre). National Tours: Bat Out Of Hell as Valkyrie. Chicago/Regional: Six as Katherine Howard (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Citadel Theatre, Ordway Theatre); Evita as Eva Peron (Westport Country Playhouse); Honeymoon in Vegas as Betsy Nolan, Evita as Eva Peron, Madagascar as Maurice, Cinderella After the Ball as Sleeping Beauty, Elf the Musical as Charlotte Dennon, Seussical as Bird Girl, Princess and the Pea as Princess Buffy, Godspell as Ensemble (Marriott Theatre); Hairspray as Amber von Tussle, Elf the Musical as Jovie (Paramount Theatre); Beaches as Teen Cee Cee (Drury Lane Theatre).

TV/Film: "Chicago PD" (NBC), "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (Lionsgate), Mike's Hard Lemonade, T-Mobile, Purina, Spravato. BFA Music Theatre from Viterbo University. Proud member of AEA. @sampauly and www.samanthapauly.com.

The 2022 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.



From Tudor queens to pop princesses, Six is a new musical experience where the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.



Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.