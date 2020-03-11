SIX's Lucy Moss Takes Over Our Instagram Thursday!

In celebration of Six's opening night, co-writer and co-director Lucy Moss will be taking over our Instagram tomorrow! Follow along with us on BroadwayWorld's Instagram.

Lucy Moss (Writer, Co-Director) is the Moss half of the writing duo Marlow and Moss and co-director of SIX. SIX has a number of productions open internationally, including an open-ended run in London's

West End, a UK tour, and an Australian tour. Writer/director credits include: Hot Gay Time Machine (Trafalgar Studios), with whom she has also written for "Courtney Act's Christmas Extravaganza"

(Channel 4) and Act's forthcoming album and tour 'Fluid'. Marlow and Moss also write for Warner Chappell. Directorial credits include: Pelican: The Cat Man Curse (Soho Theatre); Pelican: Fisk (Edinburgh

Fringe); Wasted (Edinburgh Fringe). Credits as associate/assistant include: Boris: World King (Trafalgar Studios). @mucyloss

The cast, who created their roles in the North American premiere of SIX in Chicago, features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

SIX is by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.





