SIX on Broadway Cancels Performances Through December 30

Performances are scheduled to resume on Sunday, January 2nd.

Dec. 27, 2021  

Performances of SIX on Broadway have been cancelled through December 30th due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases. Performances are scheduled to resume on Sunday, January 2nd.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."


