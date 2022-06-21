SIX on Broadway Canceled Tonight Due to Illness

Click Here for More on SIX the Musical

Tonight's performance of SIX the Musical on Broadway has been canceled due to a non-Covid releated illness in the company. Ticketholders are advised to contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

SIX won the 2022 Outstanding New Musical Award from the Outer Critics Circle and the 2022 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design in a Musical.

The Broadway production of Six was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Original Score for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss; Best Direction of a Musical for Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage; Best Choreography for Carrie-Anne Ingrouille; Best Costume Design of a Musical for Gabriella Slade; Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Tim Deiling; Best Sound Design of a Musical for Paul Gatehouse and Best Orchestrations for Tom Curran.

In addition to Six's 8 Tony Award nominations, Six has also received 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding Score, and Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical); the Drama Desk Ensemble Award and 10 Drama Desk nominations; 4 Drama League Award nominations; 12 Broadway World Theatre Fans' Choice Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Lighting Design, Best Orchestrations, Best Scenic Design, Best Score, Best Sound Design of a Musical, and Best Touring Production; and 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards including Favorite New Musical and Favorite New Song.

Produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, the Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Tickets to Six are now on sale through January 8, 2023.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29 and will play to July 3, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 to October 2, 2022. Six is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and on an Australia & New Zealand tour.