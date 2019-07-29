SIX The Musical Announces Twin Cities Run; EVER AFTER At The Ordway Postponed

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

BroadwayWorld has learned that SIX the Musical will now play the Ordway in St. Paul, replacing the scheduled run of EVER AFTER.

The hit show from London will play the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The six ex-wives of King Henry VIII headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle-flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books. After its runaway debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out UK tour, the musical phenomenon is now taking London by storm with an open-ended run on the West End, now nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, the Chicago Shakespeare production and the A.R.T run feature Adrianna Hicks (Aragon), Andrea Macasaet (Boleyn), Abby Mueller (Seymour), Brittney Mack (Cleves), Samantha Pauly (Howard), and Anna Uzele (Parr). Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke have been cast as the Alternate Queens.

Casting has not been confirmed for the St. Paul run.

Best remembered by the popular rhyme, "divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived," the Queens now take control of the mic to reclaim their identities beyond the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of twenty-first-century empowerment. Backed by an all-woman band the "Ladies in Waiting," the score traverses the spectrum of modern-day pop with a soundtrack that has charged up the global music charts.





