SIX Teases Broadway Cast Recording

Six on Broadway has teased that a Broadway cast recording is on its way!

Check out their video on Instagram below!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

The current cast of Six on Broadway includes Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Keri Rene Fuller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr.