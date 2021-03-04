SIX Reopens at West End's Lyric Theatre on 21 May 2021

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

SIX is set to return to the West End, reopening at the Lyric Theatre on Friday 21 May, 2021.

With social distancing at indoor venues expected to remain in place until June 21 at the earliest, the theatre will initially operate at the same 50% capacity as December 2020 before the current national lockdown.

Customers already booked into cancelled dates for the show will be contacted first by Nimax Theatres from March 5 to move their bookings to new dates.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public on Monday 29 March via www.nimaxtheatres.com

SIX, by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, which has become a global hit, is now booking at the Lyric theatre to Sunday August 22.

The 2021 SIX UK Tour will resume soon - in the meantime, all ticket holders for cancelled performances will be contacted directly by the theatres.

In the event of any changes to the 'roadmap' dates made by the Government affecting the production, the producers will respond according to any revised dates as soon as possible.

SIX will perform 9 shows a week at the Lyric theatre, where COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing will include robust risk mitigation, hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, contactless tickets, temperature testing and the regular deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SIX has become a global musical phenomenon. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday March 12 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards, performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent' and has performed annually in front of thousands at West End Live in Trafalgar Square.

Box office: 0330 333 4812

www.nimaxtheatres.com