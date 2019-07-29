SIX Composer Toby Marlow Steps into the Role of Catherine Parr for Two Performances

It was a special day at SIX in London on July 28, when the show's composer, Toby Marlow, stepped into the role of Catherine Parr for two performances.

The principal actress who plays Parr, Maiya Quansah-Breed, was on vacation. Both standbys were out of the production due to illness, and the other understudy was covering the role of Jane Seymour for the day.

Both shows on July 28, which featured Marlow as Catherine Parr, were presented in concert form.

Marlow took to Twitter to thank the fans, the audience, and the cast, for their support.

Today was one of a kind (LOL!?). THANK U to the everyone at the arts, and to all the backstage team and to the QUEENS? for working together so amazingly today to make sure we could put on a show. you all made me feel so supported, and ur all very nice and talented and I fancy u https://t.co/MhZqJeAD3W - Toby Marlow (@TheTobyMarlow) July 29, 2019

ALSO (ya know while I'm here) just wanna say that we have the best bloomin fandom in the whole wide world & QUEENDOM all ur posts and tweets and messages today filled me with loads of love and confidence, and plz know we will always do everything we can to give u a show ? - Toby Marlow (@TheTobyMarlow) July 29, 2019

Critically acclaimed across the UK with a sound-track storming up the UK pop charts, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is back!



From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.



The homegrown histo-remixed pop-concert musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss returns to the Arts Theatre, London in January 2019.





