SIX Asks Critics to Hold Reviews Until After Broadway Shutdown

The producers of Six, the new Broadway musical which was set to open yesterday, March 12, has asked critics to hold their reviews until after the Broadway shutdown has ended.

Six was set to open on March 12, but yesterday it was announced that all Broadway shows are to suspend performances until April 12. Six's opening night was cancelled due to the shutdown.

SIX is by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.

The cast, who created their roles in the North American premiere of SIX in Chicago, features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.





