SISTER ACT, JITNEY, & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

This week's top Stage Mags include...

Sister Act - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Summer Shakespeare Festival 2021- Shakespeare's Twelfth Night - Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Summer Shakespeare 2021 - August Wilson's JITNEY - Kennie Playhouse Theatre

Naked Boys Singing! Las Vegas - The Jewel Box Theatre at The Erotic Heritage Museum

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!