SING STREET Original Broadway Cast Recording Released Today
Sony Masterworks Broadway today released SING STREET (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), an album of music from the musical adaptation of John Carney's indie hit film. Available everywhere now, the album features music and lyrics by Danny Wilson front man Gary Clark and John Carney, was produced by Clark and Tony and GRAMMY Award winner Martin Lowe, co-produced by Scott Farthing and Patrick Milling Smith and mixed by Dave Bascombe, a frequent collaborator to new wave titans Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, Peter Gabriel and more.
Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, SING STREET celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.
After making its extended, sold-out world premiere at the New York Theatre Workshop this November and opening to acclaim, the Broadway-bound production SING STREET, based on John Carney's motion picture of the same name, is being brought to life by Tony Award-winning director Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), with book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Once), music and lyrics by Gary Clark ("Modern Love") & John Carney (Once) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).
SING STREET on Broadway stars Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart ("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Ilan Eskenazi, Dashiell Eaves, Shadia Fairuz, Sophie Hearn, Michael Lepore and Jace Reinhard.
TRACKLISTING
Just Can't Get Enough
Riddle of the Model
Up
A Beautiful Sea
Girls
Dream for You
Drive It Like You Stole It
Up (Down Version)
Brown Shoes
To Find You
Go Now
