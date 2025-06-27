SING STREET Musical Star Max Bartos Announces U.S. Tour With His Band 'Max Bartos & The Misfit Toys'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max Bartos, known for originating the role of Darren in the hit musical Sing Street, is hitting the road this fall for a national tour with his band, The Misfit Toys. The tour, launching in support of his upcoming third folk album Waiting at the Crossroads, will bring his signature blend of raw storytelling and folk-rock energy to cities across the U.S..

Following his breakout success in Sing Street, Bartos has emerged as a powerful voice in the indie folk scene. Drawing inspiration from artists like Noah Kahan and Glen Hansard, his songwriting is steeped in emotional depth and punk rock attitude.

"This tour feels like the most honest version of myself I've ever shared," says Bartos. "These songs come from the darkest and most hopeful parts of me from the places I thought I'd never sing about out loud."

"We're not just playing shows. We're telling stories in living rooms, dive bars, and listening rooms across the country. I want this tour to feel like a conversation - a campfire we all get to sit around together."

The tour supports Waiting at the Crossroads, a deeply personal folk record chronicling grief, growth, and reckoning. Known for his dynamic stage presence and introspective lyrics, Bartos says this album is the product of "trying to find my way back to myself after losing sight of who I was."

Initial tour stops include New York, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, and Los Angeles, with additional dates and venues to be announced soon.

Performing alongside Bartos are two multi-talented musicians:

Jake Kitchin on bass and mandolin

Ben Goodman on electric guitar

Bartos himself plays acoustic guitar and kick drum during the set, creating a full-bodied folk sound with an intimate, driving rhythm.

Tour dates, ticket links, and album pre-orders are available at www.maxbartos.com.

