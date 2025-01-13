SING SING Cast to Perform BREAKIN’ THE MUMMY’S CODE in New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On February 3, the cast of Sing Sing is set to reunite for a live performance of Breakin' the Mummy's Code, the musical originally written for and performed by people incarcerated at New York's Sing Sing Correctional Institute. The original production, which occurred in 2005, is depicted in the A24 film of the same name and features many of those formerly incarcerated actors.

According to Variety, the reunion event will take place at New York Theatre Workshop. The evening will be hosted by actress J. Smith-Cameron, also featuring a Q&A will the cast and writer/director Brent Buell after the performance.

Cast members include Clarence Maclin, Sean “Dino” Johnson, Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez, John “Divine G” Whitfield, Dario Peña, James “Big E” Williams, David “Dap” Giraudy, Miguel Valentin, Cornell “Nate” Alston, Camillo “Carmine” Lovacco, Mosi Eagle, Pedro Cotto, Patrick “Preme” Griffin and Cecily Lyn.

Independent studio A24, The Just Trust and Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA), have produced the event along with the support of the New York Theatre Workshop.

The Sing Sing film has been honored with several award nominations and wins, including the Critics Choice Awards, the Gothams, and a Golden Globe nomination for actor Colman Domingo. In the movie, Domingo plays Divine G, a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. Directed by Greg Kwedar, the true story also features Academy Award nominee Paul Raci.

Having received a theatrical release in 2024, it will be returning to theaters on January 17, 2025.

Photo credit: A24/Dominic Leon