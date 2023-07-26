SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway

Participating shows include A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Aladdin, Back to the Future: The Musical, Chicago and many more.

Jul. 26, 2023

SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway

Kids’ Night on Broadway will return this summer to New York City on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, marking the program’s very first summer schedule since its inception in 1996. Kids’ Night on Broadway is a Broadway League event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for freewhen accompanied by a full-paying adult. To learn more and be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign-up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com. (Minimum age of 13 years to join the free Fan Club.)

“It’s going to be a lively summer in the city as we present Kids’ Night on Broadway this August. We look forward to welcoming kids, teens, and their families to visit one of New York City’s most iconic neighborhoods, the Theatre District for a fun-filled evening of dining and attending a Broadway show,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “Since 1996, Kids’ Night on Broadway has welcomed 190,000 kids and families to experience the thrill of live theatre, many for the very first time and what we hope will turn into a lifetime love of Broadway.”

Participating shows include:

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Aladdin
Back to the Future: The Musical
Chicago
The Cottage
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Here Lies Love
Kimberly Akimbo
The Lion King
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Once Upon a One More Time
Shucked
*SIX
Some Like it Hot
Wicked

*Due to the show’s performance schedule, SIX will take place on Wednesday evening, August 30th.

Kids’ Night on Broadway is celebrated with in-theatre special activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Also, select restaurants will be offering exclusive discounts. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can let the world know with “My First Broadway Show” stickers, available at participating theatres. These stickers are a great way to remember one’s first Broadway experience as guests can place them on their show’s Playbill as a keepsake or don them for fun.

All guests attending Kids’ Night on Broadway must have a ticket to the show. The offer is applied as 50% off each ticket when purchased as a pair; no additional ‘free’ tickets are added to orders.

Joining The Broadway Fan Club is free of charge and offers members the opportunity to stay up-to-date with Broadway's current and future happenings. Members will receive semi-regular Broadway show discount ticket offers, monthly Broadway newsletters, and information about programs such as Kids' Night on Broadway, all from The Broadway League, the official trade association for the Broadway industry. One must be age 13 or up to join the free Fan Club.

Kids’ Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. Please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.
 

The Broadway League 

(Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, Broadway Bridges®, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway®, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®. BroadwayLeague.com 




