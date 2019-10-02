SHN in San Francisco Changes Name to BroadwaySF
Once known as SHN (Shorenstein Hays Nederlander), BroadwaySF has debuted their new branding.
The company's website, broadwaysf.com and all social media platforms have adjusted to this change.
The name change comes after the legal battle ending between the top Bay Area producers led to the ousting of Carole Shorenstein Hays.
BroadwaySF houses many tours including currently holding an extended sit-down of Hamilton at their Orpheum Theatre.
More information on the separation can be found at in the SF Chronicle.
BroadwaySF brings live entertainment experiences to San Francisco's premier venues, the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
