SF Gay Men's Chorus Performs For Stonewall 50

Apr. 30, 2019  

Tuesday at 10:30am, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus will sing outside of the Stonewall Inn to honor the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

80 members of the chorus, along with their loved ones and supporters, are in New York for the world premiere of their film GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH at the Tribeca Film Festival. This documentary, produced and developed by Airbnb, follows the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus on their tour across the southeastern US and shows the power of music to promote acceptance and belonging.

The Chorus will sing "Singing for Our Lives" and "Love Can Build a Bridge'



