Photos: Patti LuPone Guest Stars in New Episode of AND JUST LIKE THAT

Last night, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone made her previously announced debut in And Just Like That... The third season of the Sex and the City sequel series features the Broadway performer as the mother of Giuseppe, played by Sebastiano Pigazzi.

In the episode, LuPone, adopting an Italian accent for her character Gia, doesn't sugarcoat her opinions about her son's relationship with his partner Anthony (Mario Cantone). Take a look at photos from the episode below, and also check out a photo of her fellow castmate Rosie O'Donnell donning a Wicked shirt from an earlier episode in the season.