Photos: Patti LuPone Guest Stars in New Episode of AND JUST LIKE THAT

Last night, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone made her previously announced debut in And Just Like That... The third season of the Sex and the City sequel series features the Broadway performer as the mother of Giuseppe, played by Sebastiano Pigazzi.
In the episode, LuPone, adopting an Italian accent for her character Gia, doesn't sugarcoat her opinions about her son's relationship with his partner Anthony (Mario Cantone). Take a look at photos from the episode below, and also check out a photo of her fellow castmate Rosie O'Donnell donning a Wicked shirt from an earlier episode in the season.
Season three of the Max Original series And Just Like That... debuted Thursday, May 29, at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. The 12-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays, concluding with the season finale on August 14.
The season 3 cast also includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett.
And Just Like That... is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and was based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.
Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and legend of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Misérables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy.
Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max
Patti LuPone, Sebastiano Pigazzi
