Photo: Rosie O'Donnell Dons WICKED Shirt in New AND JUST LIKE THAT Preview

Rosie O'Donnell seems to be playing a Wicked super-fan in the new season of And Just Like That! A new preview from the upcomig third season of the Sex & the City sequel series shows the Broadway alum in a Wicked shirt, holding a bag of M&Ms in Times Square.

The series' creators had been wanting O'Donnell on the series for some time, Entertainment Weekly reports. They found the right place for her in the new season, along with other guest stars like Jenifer Lewis and Jackie Hoffman. The former Rosie O'Donnell Show host plays the role of "Mary," although further details about her character are being kept under wraps.

Rosie O'Donnell in And Just Like That

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Season three of the Max Original series And Just Like That... is set to debut Thursday, May 29, at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. The 12-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays, concluding with the season finale on August 14.

The season 3 cast also includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Patti LuPone is also set to appear in the new season.

And Just Like That... is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.