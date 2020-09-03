SETH RUDETSKY'S BACK TO SCHOOL Podcast Series Kicks Off Season 2 With Martin Short

Short talks about the inspiration behind the famous SNL character Ed Grimley and more!

Seth Rudetsky is kicking off back-to-school season with all new episodes of Seth Rudetsky's Back to School, the popular podcast hosted by SiriusXM's Rudetsky. In this weekly podcast series, Rudetsky chats with celebrities about their high school experiences and how they continue to be shaped by these events today.

All new episodes of Seth Rudetsky's Back to School kick off this week with guest Martin Short. Short talks about what he was like in high school, insisting he was most definitely the class clown, and shares the high school student inspiration behind the famous SNL character Ed Grimley. Upcoming guests on season two of Seth Rudetsky's Back to School include Wayne Brady, Rosie Perez, Patrick Wilson and SNL's Bowen Yang.

Seth Rudetsky's Back to School podcast is available on demand on SiriusXM and Pandora, as well as all podcast platforms.

Listen to snippets below!

