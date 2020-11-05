SEGAL TALKS Week 25 Presents Simon Dove & Megha Ralapati

Tune in Thursday, November 5, 2020, 12 noon EST.

Segal Talks week 25 presents participants: George Bartenieff & Karen Malpede (NYC); SIMON DOVE & MEGHA RALAPATI (US); Susan Feldman (NYC).

Simon Dove is a curator and educator and currently Executive Director of CEC ArtsLink. He co-curated the Crossing the Line Festival, the annual trans-disciplinary fall festival in New York City from 2008 to 2018.. He was previously Executive and Artistic Director of Dancing in the Streets in NYC, and Professor of Practice and Director of the School of Dance at Arizona State University. His past international projects have included work with the Amsterdam Choreography Master's program (Netherlands), Rachid Ouramdane (France), the Guardians of Doubt (UK), Philadelphia Live Arts Festival (USA), The Arab Dance Platform (Lebanon), Attakalari (India), and TseKH (Russia).

Megha Ralapati is a curator, writer and arts manager based in Chicago. Megha manages the Jackman Goldwasser Residency at Hyde Park Art Center, which supports artists across Chicago and internationally, as well as initiates collaborations and cultural exchange with community-focused organizations like Project Row Houses (Houston) and ARTPORT Tel Aviv. As an independent curator, she has developed exhibitions, including Xenophilia in Chicago (2016), Double-Jointed at Scaramouche Gallery in New York (2012), and contributed to New Narratives: Contemporary Art from India at the Chicago Cultural Center (2007).

ABOUT SEGAL TALKS

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center is proud to announce the new line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. Since the beginning of March the series featured close to 100 talks with 150 artists from 50 countries. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. After a break in August the series will now also focus on Theatre, Performance and The Political, highlighting the Segal Center's 2022 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the Center's Public Park Project. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance. The series was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020. Selected excerpts of Segal Talks are available to read in PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art as part of "In the Time of Coronavirus"

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons and on the Segal Center Facebook. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound, and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel.

The work of the Segal Center has been supported in the past by Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation and currently by, Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.

