SCARFACE, THE AL CAPONE MUSICAL Cast Album Recording Released:

Back in 2014, opera singer & producer David Serero recorded the original demos of "Scarface, The Al Capone Musical." He always believed that American gangster Al Capone and his lavish lifestyle could be an excellent subject for a musical.

However, he was looking for an innovative modern way to bring Al Capone's life (1899-1947), the Chicago's gangsters, the Prohibition-era music, and the speakeasies to illustrate the gangster style to today's audience musically.

When studying Al Capone, David Serero immediately referred to Hip-Hop music and Gangsta rap, and what he calls "inverted arrangements," adapting pop standards into Jazz and Jazz standards into hip-hop.

In "SCARFACE, The AL CAPONE Musical," David Serero (starring as Capone) used Prohibition-era standards and re-arranged them in a Hip-Hop style, adding his operatic vocals, Musical Theatre, Jazz, and bringing a cast of diverse cultures. The story is loosely inspired by Al Capone's life, though David Serero, who wrote the musical, took liberties and added fictional characters such as Capone's right arm: Franky, an African-American rapper ("in the style of Notorious B.I.G."), Lolita, Minnie and more. "Gangsta rap is what Capone would be listening today, mixed with Jazz and Opera, as it reflects what Capone says: If we can reach the top, the world will give in," added Serero, who always combines genres and styles, which established his signature over the last 20 years performing his own theatrical adaptations of classics (theater, opera, and musicals) and recordings (his discography includes nearly 50 albums, and more than 100 for music artists on his own record label).

The first two singles of the musical released in 2020 received critical acclaim, and Serero later won the Palm Beach International Music Awards for Best Arranger and Producer for his adaptation of "Thriller" in a Jazz Big Band style. "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?" (opening of the musical) and "Minnie, the Moocher," which David Serero has entirely re-arranged in a Hip-Hop style with background vocals, written additional rap lyrics, used the verses as monologues, and connected the lyrics to the context of the story (i.e.," They called me 'Al,' it was 'Al' all the time").

David Serero brought a splendid cast album recording with versatile talents from various musical origins and genres, composed of Award-winner singer Malou Beauvoir, rock singer Lisa Bouchelle, Burlesque opera singer Marcy Richardson (aka Opera Gaga), singer/actress Lisa Monde, Frank L. Humphrey III, rappers Rae Duzz, and Joseph Robertson.

Standards such as Beyonce's Crazy in Love, Michael Jackson's Thriller, 50 Cents' P.I.M.P., Bon Jovi's You Give Love A Bad Name, Survivor's Eye of a Tiger are re-arranged in a Jazz style. While the following: Brother can you spare a dime, Minnie The Moocher, Mack the Knife, My heart belongs to Daddy, are re-arranged with a hip-hop style, a tour de force of "inverted arrangements" performed and produced by David Serero.

While the Cast Album Recording is now released, David Serero plans the stage production for Fall 2022 as an Off-Broadway production.

The Album is available on all platforms:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4vGGfCsQib6yt5vWyd3dbh

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/album/181812848

YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHldccqh_FPgEGiYV8Uzcq4kBqBNEKX_q