SCALES Makes Its Global Debut On Revry

Patrick Ladonis, content creator and executive producer of the digital series, SCALES makes it global debut on the global streaming platform, Revry.

Revry is the source for the queer and allied content. SCALES represents the world that we want universally, unapologetically inclusive. SCALES is the brainchild of Atlanta based executive producer, writer, and content creator Patrick Ladonis. The series has already massed almost 100k views, with over 1k subscribers on YouTube. The series is filmed in Atlanta, GA which has become known as the "Hollywood of the South" The series showcases characters that are more similar with society without criticizing gender. Season 3 will exclusively be on Revry as well as any future seasons . "I was drawn to Revry when I read it was launched as a passion project by its founders." Ladonis shared. " I created the series[SCALES] with the same passion. The richness in diversity of the series also exists beyond what's seen in front of the camera.

Behind the scenes includes a strong team of diversity as well, and it was at the intentional direction by Ladonis. Season 1 & 2 was directed by Shirley Norman, an African-American female. The director of photography Jacob Ross, is Jewish, and its Film Editor Zain Jiwani is of Pakistan and Indian decent. Revry's reach across all platforms has expanded to over 200 million homes.

Season 3 will premiere this Fall Revry. Revry has a low-cost monthly subscription fee of 6.99 or annually for 59.99. Find out more about Revry at www.revry.com and Patrick Ladonis @ www.iampls.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You