Ruth Wilson & Andrew Scott Will Lead Film Adaptation of OSLO

Bartlett Sher directs and Steven Spielberg produces.

HBO is in production on the film OSLO, it was announced today by Tara Grace, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming and Films. Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, the film is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies - the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

OSLO is written by Tony Award winner, who also wrote the stage play, and directed by Tony Award winner("South Pacific"). The film is executive produced by Emmy® winning and Academy Award® nominated("La La Land," "Bridge of Spies") of Marc Platt Productions, Academy Award® nominee("The Post," "Bridge of Spies"), Academy Award® winner("Schindler's List," "Saving Private Ryan") of DreamWorks Pictures andof Bold Films. Filming will take place in Prague, Czech Republic this fall and is scheduled to air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max next year.

OSLO stars(HBO's "His Dark Materials," "Mrs. Wilson") as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister;("Fleabag," "Black Mirror") as Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona's husband;("Fauda") as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO;("The Spy," "Ramy") as Hassan Asfour, Qurie's associate & PLO liaison;("Unorthodox") as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry;("Fauda") as Joel Singer, Legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry;("Shtisel," "Stockholm") as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli Professor of Economics;("Fauda") as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield's associate and fellow Israeli professor;("Fauda") as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister;("Thicker Than Water") as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and("Sirens," "Stockholm") as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

"In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we're delighted to work with J.T. and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen," said. "Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, OSLO's themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn't be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life."

"My memory of seeing 'Oslo' on the stage for the first time is still so vivid," said. "I felt then what I feel now - this is a powerful and necessary story for our times. I'm excited to be working with Steven, Marc, HBO and Bold Films, along with our incredible cast and creatives, to bring this story to an expanded global audience."

OSLO is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger of DreamWorks Pictures, David Litvak of Bold Films, and Marc Platt; Writer/co-executive producer, J.T. Rogers; Director/co-executive producer, Bartlett Sher; Co-executive producer, Cambra Overend; Producer, Mark Taylor; Producers for Marc Platt Productions, Jared LeBoff and Adam Siegel; Producers for Bold Films, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, and Svetlana Metkina.

