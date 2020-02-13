Rufus Sewell Joins Baz Luhrmann's Musical ELVIS Biopic

Variety reports that Rufus Sewell has joined the cast of "Elvis" as the King's father, Vernon Presley.

Baz Luhrmann directs the musical drama. He co-wrote the film with Craig Pearce.

The movie revolves around the veteran manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an icon who changed the course of music history.

Luhrmann directed "Moulin Rouge"; a stage adaptation of the movie opened this season on Broadway, starring Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo. His most recent film, an adaptation of "The Great Gatsby," opened in 2013.

Sewell starred in "Judy" as Garland husband SidLuft. He's also known for his role in "The Father," and on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." He appeared on Broadway in "Rock 'n' Roll," and in "Translations."

Watch a video of Vernon Presley here:

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles