Royal Exchange Theatre Cancels A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Over Israel/Gaza & Trans References

The planned four-week run of A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Manchester venue has been cancelled. Initially, the Royal Exchange stated that the show was "postponed" due to "technical" problems. Later, when confirming the cancellation, the theatre cited a "number of issues" but did not specify them.

The Stage reports that the issues were related to references to the Israel-Gaza war inserted into this new version of Shakespeare’s play, which was set in Manchester's clubbing scene. One point of contention was reportedly the inclusion of "Free Palestine" graffiti on a piece of set. The conflict was also referenced in a rap performed by one of the rude mechanicals during the 'play within the play'.

A spokesperson for the theatre said that a "number of challenges" led to the cancellation, including a delayed technical week and cast injuries. "At the Royal Exchange Theatre we want to work with artists who address complex issues. Sadly, in A Midsummer Night’s Dream a number of challenges occurred which led to a decision to cancel the production – including injuries, a delayed technical week and changes late in the process. Despite our best efforts we were unable to get the show on as planned and took the difficult decision to cancel the production. Every effort was made to get the production on stage," the spokesperson said.

It's been reported that O’Driscoll and many cast members wished to retain the content of the production, leading to a dispute with management.

“They did the first preview, at which point the theatre said they are going to have to cut the reference to trans rights and free Palestine,” a source close to the production told the Manchester Evening News. “The director said ‘no, this is my direction, it’s what it’s always been, we’ve had weeks and months and you are now trying to change it after the first preview’. The company were very solid and unified.”

In a new statement, Equity said it is requesting an "urgent" meeting with the theatre to discuss the impact of the cancellation on its members. The union confirmed that its members would be paid and not "out of pocket" due to the cancellation. "Equity has contacted the theatre requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the reasons for cancellation, the impact on our members and the steps being taken now. We remain very concerned about this situation and its impact on our members," the statement said.

Last year, the Royal Exchange announced it would abandon its artistic director model after 47 years and is now headed by creative director Selina Cartmell.