Royal Exchange Chief Executive Resigns Following Censorship Concerns

BBC News reports Stephen Freeman, who served as chief executive since 2018, has resigned following a dispute over a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. BroadwayWorld previously reported the production was cancelled shortly before its scheduled five‐week run in September after internal previews revealed content referencing the Israel-Gaza war and transgender rights.

An independent review commissioned by the theatre criticised its leadership. The review stated, "management's actions did not constitute censorship" and noted, "a lack of senior artistic leadership and properly-documented producing processes created conditions where legitimate concerns about artistic developments in the production became entangled with allegations of censorship."

Freeman said he was stepping down "for personal reasons linked to the impact of the last few months" and added he was "comforted that the report has concluded that censorship was not at play." He further stated, "I wish to make it clear that this is my decision, and mine alone. More needs to be done to support relationships between artists and institutions. This is where our collective power exists to make a real difference in the world, and I want to focus my attention on this area in the future."

The play's director, Stef O'Driscoll, had previously noted a "growing trend of censorship and fear-driven decision-making in the arts." Following an internal preview, it emerged that the production included a song referencing transgender rights and the phrase "free Palestine." Further previews were cancelled and postponed, with management citing an injury to a cast member and technical difficulties.

O'Driscoll later told The Stage that executive staff stated the production could not continue unless the phrases "trans rights" and "Free Palestine" were removed. She added, "a lack of proper and rigorous artistic support" had affected the production, stating, "as artists, we are losing the very spaces that are meant to challenge, provoke and speak to the issues of our time."

In response to the situation, the theatre's board issued an apology and acknowledged a "failure to maintain robust support." The board stated that it "takes full responsibility for these failings" and "apologises to all those involved in the production, whose work was not able to be seen, as well as to staff and audiences for these shortcomings."

The statement also thanked Freeman "for his commitment and passion for the Royal Exchange Theatre, its programme and its people" and noted that his work during multiple Covid closures helped the organisation continue to serve the community.

Selina Cartmell is set to become joint chief executive, while another person will be recruited to share the role.