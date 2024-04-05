Rosie's Theater Kids Will Present Passing It On Gala, An Evening of Mentorship Honoring Charles Randolph-Wright

The event will take place Monday, April 15, 2024 beginning at 6:30 pm.
Founder Rosie O’Donnell, and Founding Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger have announced that Rosie’s Theater Kids will honor writer, director and producer Charles Randolph-Wright at this year’s Passing It On Gala, an evening of performances celebrating 21 years of mentorship. The gala will be directed by Artistic Director Lisa Danser with music direction by Associate Artistic Director Steven Jamail and will take place Monday, April 15, 2024 beginning at 6:30 pm with a performance and honoree presentation at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues) followed by a dinner hosted by Judy Gold (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and a performances by Orfeh (Legally Blonde), Nita Whitaker (Trouble In Mind), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show).
Rosie’s Theater Kids will be joined by this year’s mentors who include Karla Puno Garcia (Days of Wine and Roses), Rachelle Rak(Fosse, Every Little Step), Christopher Page-Sanders (NU-World Contemporary Danse Theatre), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ, Ragtime) and Nikki Kimbrough (A Night with Janis Joplin).
This year’s event is co-chaired by Tim Federle, Beth Matthews, Matthew Naclerio & Thomas Marino, Catherine Oppenheimer, Marva Smalls, BD Wong & Richert Schnorr, and Leslie Ziff.
Founding Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger says of this year’s gala, “We are celebrating the totality of arts training. It teaches us skills that go far beyond the classroom and stage, the life lessons of giving full energy, focus, respect, and passion instill a discipline that carries over to all aspects of adulthood. Though our primary goal is to teach Musical Theater, it is often the kids who in turn teach us—growing their leadership skills far beyond the stage.”
