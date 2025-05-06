Rosalie Craig Joins the West End Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed award-winning actor Rosalie Craig will return to the West End stage this summer to star as June Levant in the London premiere of Good Night, Oscar. The show opens at the Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited seven-week engagement from 31 July to 21 September.

Remembered for her breakout performance as Bobbi in Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company, this is Craig’s first West End role for several years. Later this year, she will star as Kitty Eckersley in Riot Women, a six-part drama series written by Sally Wainwright for BBC One.

Rosalie Craig said, "I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the West End to join the company of Good Night, Oscar as June Levant. It’s a deeply compelling, razor-sharp piece of theatre, and stepping into this world alongside such a remarkable cast is a real privilege."

In Good Night, Oscar, Craig will join Emmy and Tony Award-winner Sean Hayes and Ben Rappaport, who reprise their acclaimed roles as Oscar Levant and Jack Paar at the Barbican following a celebrated, Tony Award-winning Broadway run.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright, Good Night, Oscar centres on Oscar Levant, Hollywood actor, concert pianist and infamous wit. It’s 1958 and Jack Paar hosts The Tonight Show, the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favourite guest? Oscar Levant. The sharp-witted and daring host invites Levant to appear live on air, only to find himself navigating an interview that Paar’s audience - and the rest of America - won’t soon forget.

Producer Howard Panter said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have Rosalie Craig join the cast of Good Night, Oscar. Her return to the West End is long overdue, and we’re excited for audiences to see her in this exceptional production. It will be an unforgettable experience.”

Also joining the cast at the Barbican are Daniel Adeosun as Alvin Finney, David Burnett as George Gershwin, Richard Katz as Bob Sarnoff, and Eric Sirakian as Max Weinbaum. Max Roll also reprises his role as Understudy for Oscar Levant and Bob Sarnoff, following his engagement on Broadway alongside Hayes and Rappaport.

Additional Understudies are Tashinga Bepete (Alvin Finney), Ben Butler (Max Weinbaum), Charlotte Hunter (June Levant), and Ryan Speakman (Jack Paar and George Gershwin).

The Broadway production earned widespread critical acclaim and saw Sean Hayes win the 2023 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his tour-de-force portrayal of Oscar Levant. Good Night, Oscar is directed by Lisa Peterson and masterfully explores fame, artistry, and the fragility of genius. Now, London audiences for the first time will experience this dazzling, darkly funny drama in the West End direct from its acclaimed Broadway run.