Rockwall Summer Musicals Cancels 2020 Season

4/21/2020

Rockwall, TX: Rockwall Summer Musicals has just announced cancellation of their 2020 summer season, which was set to include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Bye Bye Birdie. The theatre company, which was planned to kick off their tenth anniversary season this June, has performed eighteen full-scale musical productions at the Utley Campus Rockwall Independent School District. Ticket holders will be contacted this week with refund options. Questions and concerns can be directed to www.RockwallSummerMusicals.org or RockwallSummerMusicals@gmail.com.

Read the full statement below:

___

Dear Rockwall Summer Musicals Supporters, It is with deepest regret that we must announce the cancellation of the Rockwall Summer Musicals 2020 season which was to include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Bye Bye Birdie. The cancellation is in response to the continued threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We have also been informed by the Rockwall Independent School District that with the suspension of school across the state for the remainder of the year, that the Performing Arts Center we use for our productions will be closed and unavailable to us out of concern for public health. We completely understand and support the RISD decision, and thank them for being such a good partner with us over the years.

Traditionally, we are a group of people who insist "the show must go on," but these are unprecedented times and the decision is painful for us. However, our number one priority is the health and safety of the public, our cast members and our loyal supporters.

Much time and planning has gone into the preparation of this season. We would like to especially thank Kyle Christopher West and John Norine, the director and musical director of our first scheduled show for their efforts and dedication and to the talented group of actors that auditioned for the production.

Thanks also go to our treasured in-house director, Barbara Doudt, and her creative team in their preparation for the second scheduled show. Rockwall Summer Musicals remains committed in our mission to "Entertain, Educate and Enrich" Rockwall County and our surrounding communities, and we look forward to seeing you again in our audience next year for an exciting tenth anniversary season.

Thank you for all your past and continued support.

Sincerely, The Rockwall Summer Musicals Board of Directors