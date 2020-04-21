Rockwall Summer Musicals Cancels 2020 Season
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Rockwall Summer Musicals <rockwallsummermusicals@gmail.com>
Date: Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 11:56 AM
Subject: For Immediate Release: Rockwall Summer Musicals Cancels 2020 Season
To: <newsdesk@broadwayworld.com>
Rockwall, TX: Rockwall Summer Musicals has just announced cancellation of their 2020 summer season, which was set to include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Bye Bye Birdie. The theatre company, which was planned to kick off their tenth anniversary season this June, has performed eighteen full-scale musical productions at the Utley Campus Rockwall Independent School District. Ticket holders will be contacted this week with refund options. Questions and concerns can be directed to www.RockwallSummerMusicals.org or RockwallSummerMusicals@gmail.com.
Read the full statement below:
___
Dear Rockwall Summer Musicals Supporters, It is with deepest regret that we must announce the cancellation of the Rockwall Summer Musicals 2020 season which was to include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Bye Bye Birdie. The cancellation is in response to the continued threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
We have also been informed by the Rockwall Independent School District that with the suspension of school across the state for the remainder of the year, that the Performing Arts Center we use for our productions will be closed and unavailable to us out of concern for public health. We completely understand and support the RISD decision, and thank them for being such a good partner with us over the years.
Traditionally, we are a group of people who insist "the show must go on," but these are unprecedented times and the decision is painful for us. However, our number one priority is the health and safety of the public, our cast members and our loyal supporters.
Much time and planning has gone into the preparation of this season. We would like to especially thank Kyle Christopher West and John Norine, the director and musical director of our first scheduled show for their efforts and dedication and to the talented group of actors that auditioned for the production.
Thanks also go to our treasured in-house director, Barbara Doudt, and her creative team in their preparation for the second scheduled show. Rockwall Summer Musicals remains committed in our mission to "Entertain, Educate and Enrich" Rockwall County and our surrounding communities, and we look forward to seeing you again in our audience next year for an exciting tenth anniversary season.
Thank you for all your past and continued support.
Sincerely, The Rockwall Summer Musicals Board of Directors
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Update: Nick Cordero's Right Leg to Be Amputated; GoFundMe Announced for His Recovery, Family
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour Cast Performs 'Masquerade' for Andrew Lloyd Webber
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour Cast Performs 'Masquerade' for Andrew Lloyd Webber
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)