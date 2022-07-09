Rockers On Broadway's Donnie Kehr And Cori Gardner Join The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin: Live from the Broadway Makers Marketplace releases a new episode today starring Broadway Star Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner.

Season eight, episode six (which is also available on the Broadway Podcast Network: http://bpn.fm/TENS) stars Donnie Kehr (Broadway: Billy Elliot: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Aida, The Who's Tommy, The Human Comedy, Legend, Founder and Executive Director of Rockers on Broadway) and Cori Gardner Cori Gardner (Production Manager, General Manager, Co-founder and Executive Producer of Rockers on Broadway). The episode can be streamed here: https://youtu.be/WaoUvr96gq4.

Broadway's Donnie Kehr talks live performing, new music, and Rockers on Broadway with stage manager and Rockers' exec Cori Gardner. The episode features Donnie Kehr singing and playing his original song "New York City Strong", Donnie singing "Oh What a Night" from Jersey Boys with Joshua on piano, as well as Joshua performing Billy Joel's "She's Always A Woman". Donnie and Cori share their exciting work with Rockers on Broadway as well as their efforts with The PATH fund.

In addition to streaming the most recent episode, Joshua Turchin, Donnie Kehr, and Cori Gardner can all be seen at BroadwayCon this weekend. Turchin's upcoming BroadwayCon panel is on Saturday at 11:20 and discusses how livestreaming expands the reach of live theater. He will also be hosting a sing-along and open mic at the BroadwayCon Broadway Makers Marketplace Booth at various times throughout the weekend. Kehr's upcoming panel will be on Sunday at 3:40 to discuss more of Rock's impact on Broadway. The Rockers on Broadway "Rockers Live Volume 1" is available for sale both at the Broadway Marketplace at BroadwayCon, and online at thepathfund.org. Proceeds support ongoing initiatives for The PATH Fund.

After 100 episodes of The Early Night Show were created virtually, Joshua is thrilled to partner with the Broadway Makers Marketplace in the Broadway Underground to bring free live performances to NYC in the Theatre District. The shows feature interviews and performances by seasoned Broadway veterans, as well as Broadway newcomers and aspiring singers hosted, music directed, and accompanied by Joshua Turchin in front of a small audience.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin episodes are released exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network(https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-early-night-show-with-joshua-turchin/) and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Episodes can also be streamed at www.theearlynightshow.com.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is created, written, and accompanied by 15-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, Schmigadoon!, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, and writer. He was most recently in rehearsal for the NYC premiere of Trevor the Musical until Broadway and Off-Broadway's extended intermission due to COVID-19. Prior to that, Joshua finished his run as the first young adult to ever be a part of a Forbidden Broadway cast and received rave reviews as a cast member in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Additional credits include Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at the Hollywood Bowl, two tours of the Broadway National Tour A Christmas Story the Musical, Trevor LIVE: LA, The Pill (Off-Broadway), developmental lab of a new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, among many other professional projects. He is a regular comedy voice heard throughout the US on iHeartRadio, as well as various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar, and several Broadway cast recordings, readings, and developmental works.

As a musician/composer, Joshua plays more than 13 instruments, including piano, drums, guitar, and ukulele. Joshua's original musical (book, music, and lyrics), The Perfect Fit premiered in NYC at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC where it won awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Ensemble, and received critical acclaim in the NY Times, NY Post and Wall Street Journal when Joshua was only 12 years old. Recently, The Perfect Fit, was live streamed as a concert from New World Stages in NYC during the pandemic providing opportunities for over 50 arts workers and a cast that included Broadway, TV, and film stars around the world. The Perfect Fit: A Socially Distant Concert received rave reviews prior to the live stream event at a sold-out drive-in concert at The Sharon Playhouse in Sharon Connecticut. Music from The Perfect Fit was released as the first remote EP by Broadway Records in July starring Tony winner Laura Benanti and many other Broadway and TV performers, including Joshua.

As a host, Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show. The series began as a cabaret variety series at The Green Room 42, which Joshua created, music directed, and accompanied when he was 11-years-old. Due to the covid pandemic, he transformed The Early Night Show into a virtual format to help raise funds and awareness for The Actors Fund, supporting those in the entertainment industry who were suddenly unemployed. Guests range the gamut from Tony winners to Broadway, TV, and film stars to up-and-coming performers all over the world. Pre-covid, Joshua has worked extensively as a host and professional accompanist in and around NYC since he was 10, including music directing at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and more.