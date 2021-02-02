Rockefeller Center Launches LOVE AT THE CENTER Events

Rockefeller Center is launching a month-long schedule of events in the theme of love, including an Art Sundae art workshop and collaborative installation, virtual baking class for kids with the executive chef of The Rainbow Room, twice-weekly giveaways and edible treats from Rockefeller Center retailers, and a blood drive with New York Blood Center. Tishman Speyer has designed a wide range of opportunities to celebrate love for anyone visiting the Center this month.

Art Sundae with Hiba Schahbaz (February 3)- "Art Sundae" is part of an ongoing public art program launched by non-profit Art Production Fund and New York gallery, Fort Gansevoort that is designed to build confidence in children through art-making. The program offers children the opportunity to work with a contemporary artist to create a public art project and is designed to be accessible to all and highlight art's positive impact across all communities.

Schedule:

February 3, 4:30 pm - In this virtual experience, at-home painters will be guided by Schahbaz to create a watercolor portrait of someone they love, inspired by Schahbaz's public exhibition In My Heart, now on view at Rockefeller Center as part of the year-round Art In Focus public art program. Following the digital workshop, children are invited to submit their portraits to be included in an upcoming public art showcase at 10 Rockefeller Plaza that will be on display starting February 11. Those wishing to participate can submit their finished artwork in a protected envelope / sleeve to the 30 Rockefeller Plaza information desk or via email or DM to staff@artproductionfund.org / @artproductionfund by Monday, February 8.

February 11 - Utilizing the painted submissions from "Art Sundae," Schahbaz will create a mural installation in a street facing window at 10 Rockefeller Plaza.

The Rainbow Room (February 13) - Mat Woolf, Executive Chef at the legendary Rainbow Room, will lead a virtual cupcake baking workshop providing kids with the opportunity to bake for family and friends, or to show support and give back to anyone else who could benefit from a sweet gesture during the pandemic. 100 ingredient bags for making a chocolate-filled red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting and candied rose petals will be provided in advance on a first come first served basis, for pick-up from Rockefeller Center.



Marla Aaron Jewelry Vending Machine (February 15) -East Harlem jewelry designer Marla Aaron's "Take a Seat for Restaurants" sterling silver Chair is both charm and object and will be available on February 15 when her vending machine begins its latest residency at South Plaza (10 Rockefeller Plaza between 48th and 49th Streets, in alcove of 1 Rockefeller Plaza). Aaron was inspired by the current state of the restaurant industry to create the Sterling Silver 2" tall chair that retails for $250 with 100% of proceeds benefitting Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen.

New York Blood Center (February sign-up; March 22 and 23 donate) - Visitors of Rockefeller Center give blood via the New York Blood Center drive, which will be set up at 620 Fifth Avenue Loft and Garden. Sign-up through February to confirm your spot and donate at the blood drive on March 22 and 23 (www.rockefellercenter.com).

Flower Flash with Lewis Miller Design -- Renowned floral designer, Lewis Miller Design will return to Rockefeller Center with a fantastical flower flash, surprising visitors of the Center with romance and joy for Valentine's Day weekend.

In celebration of this month of love, Tishman Speyer has arranged love-themed "Surprise & Delight" giveaways featuring several retailers throughout February. There will be two offerings per week featuring Frenchette, Sugarfina, Jill Lindsey, La Maison du Chocolat, Black Seed Bagel, Hombre Taco, Van Leeuwen, Ben & Jerry's and more. Follow @rockefellercenter Instagram to find out where and when to pick-up your treat!