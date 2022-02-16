Rockefeller Center Collaborates With The United Nations Environment Programme and The Climate Museum For THE FLAG PROJECT 2022

Rockefeller Center today announced a collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme and the Climate Museum for the third annual The Flag Project. Each spring, this crowd-sourced art exhibition invites the public to submit art for consideration to be displayed on one of the 193 flagpoles that surround the Plaza.

Artists of all levels can submit their work through the Rockefeller Center website until February 24th. The flagpoles, traditionally adorned with the flags of the nations recognized by the United Nations, will be flown at Rockefeller Center from April 1st to May 6th to mark Earth Day and on June 5th for a special commemoration of World Environment Day.

The global call for submissions is now open for mixed-medium artwork that celebrates "Only One Earth," the theme for this year's World Environment Day, showcasing our appreciation for the environment and how to live sustainably and in harmony with nature. UNEP and the Climate Museum will select winning designs that will be transformed into eco-friendly, biodegradable flags. This year's Flag Project will also be the focal point of Rockefeller Center's Earth Day celebrations on April 22nd that will include free, public programming with the Climate Museum, including a talk on climate arts inspiring action with Miranda Massie, Founder and Director of the Climate Museum (presented in partnership with Never Stop Learning), Climate Art for Congress youth climate art and advocacy project, and additional activities.

Rockefeller Center has collaborated with UNEP and the Climate Museum this year to create a monumental call to climate action through public art. The collaboration also coincides with Stockholm+50, an international meeting that will be held this June 5th, 2022 in Sweden to recognize global action towards a sustainable society, World Environment Day and the 50th anniversary of the UNEP.

"This is a critical year marking important environmental milestones, including UNEP's 50th anniversary and Stockholm+50, to gather momentum to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution," said Ligia Noronha, United Nations Assistant Secretary- General and Head of the New York Office. "This collaboration with the Rockefeller Center is a great opportunity to call for urgent actions for a healthy planet for the prosperity of all."

"We're absolutely delighted to partner with Rockefeller Center and UNEP on these vital Earth Day initiatives that prioritize a global call to climate action, inviting us all to break the climate silence," said Miranda Massie, Director of the Climate Museum. "Rockefeller Center's accessibility to a broad public makes the Flag Project and additional events an important nexus for public art, dialogue, contemplation, and action focused on climate change and the environment, bringing participants and visitors together to build community around progress toward a climate-safe future."

"We're delighted to be partnering with UNEP and the Climate Museum to address the global threat of climate change this year with inspirational art by artists from around the world. The Flag Project has quickly become one of Rockefeller Center's most beloved events. It's an opportunity for artists of all ages, near and far, to share their visions for our one earth." - EB Kelly, Managing Director and Head of Rockefeller Center

The first-ever Flag Project was launched in spring of 2020 and was Rockefeller Center's first-ever, crowd-sourced art initiative. The exhibition was created to give New Yorkers and global contributors a creative and positive artistic outlet as the world was grappling with the effects of the pandemic and on-going social and racial injustices.

The Flag Project returned in 2021 and was presented in partnership with the world-renowned New York-based nonprofit and publisher Aperture Foundation to celebrate the city through photography. The 2021 Flag Project presented dual exhibitions - a lightbox exhibition featuring works by esteemed NYC street and subway photographer Jamel Shabazz, in addition to the flags which featured the winning submissions.

The Flag Project has routinely featured artists of all walks of life to participate, including Jeff Koons, Marina Abramovich, KAWS, Christian Siriano, Elliot Erwitt, Tyler Mitchell and Ryan McGinley. Additional contributors will be announced at a later date.

For more information visit rockefellercenter.com.