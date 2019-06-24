Robin Roberts to Host ABC News Special on THE LION KING Featuring an Unreleased Scene from the New Film

Robin Roberts and ABC News will bring viewers into the heart of "The Lion King"'s timeless appeal and capture the excitement of the highly anticipated new film with the prime-time special "The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts." Airing Tuesday, July 16 (8:00 - 9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, the one-hour special hosted and co-executive produced by Robin Roberts features interviews with cast and crew, special behind-the-scenes footage and the debut of an exclusive unreleased scene from the new movie. Since "The Lion King"'s 1994 debut as an animated feature film, its universal themes have resonated with audiences around the world and has a fixed place in popular culture. Director Jon Favreau brings the beloved characters to the big screen in a whole new way in the 2019 version, which opens July 19. The special is a co-production between Roberts' Rock'n Robin Productions and ABC News' Lincoln Square Productions.

"The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts" will explore the enduring universal appeal of "The Lion King" franchise, tap into its past and how it came to be, and offer a glimpse into its future. Roberts speaks with director Jon Favreau and gets an exclusive, behind-the-scenes visit to the studios where the new film is being mixed. The special will also feature interviews with members of the new film's all-star cast, including Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor. They discuss the film's impact on their lives and what it means for them now to be a part of the global phenomenon. Also paying tribute to the iconic Disney story and its 25-year legacy are original voice actors Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Broderick and Jeremy Irons, as well as Elton John, who co-wrote (with Tim Rice) and performed songs in the original film (including "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" for which they won the Oscar®) and contributes to the new film.

"The legacy of 'The Lion King' is absolutely incredible, and I'm excited to give fans a special look at this iconic film," says Roberts. "It's a dazzling glimpse into what it takes to bring 'The Lion King' to life in its many forms and how meaningful it has become for the cast members of both the original and new film, as well as Broadway and music legends."

"The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts" is executive produced by Robin Roberts and John R. Green for Rock'n Robin Productions and ABC News. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Photo credit: Rock'n Robin Productions





