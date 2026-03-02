Robert De Niro and Elvis Costello Join Tibet House US Benefit Concert Lineup

Robert De Niro and Elvis Costello have joined the lineup for the 39th Annual Benefit Concert, taking place this Tuesday, March 3, at Carnegie Hall. De Niro will read excerpts from Symphony No. 15 “Lincoln,” by renowned composer Philip Glass, the evening’s Co-Creative Director.

Glass withdrew the premiere from the Kennedy Center earlier this year, citing the values of the center today conflicting with the message of the symphony. Composed in 2019, Symphony No. 15 “Lincoln” draws on Lincoln’s words and moral vision, exploring themes of leadership, unity, and compassion.

Previously announced performers include: Laurie Anderson, Maya Hawke, The B-52s’ Kate Pierson, Allison Russell, Jesse Malin, Toro y Moi, Christian Lee Hutson, Elysian Fields, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tony Shanahan, Tenzin Choegyal, The Resistance Revival Chorus, The Scorchio Quartet and more. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman will serve as the evening’s honorary chairs.

The event will take place at The Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on March 3, 2026 at 7:30PM with Artistic Directors Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, and Musical Director Tony Shanahan at the helm. Tickets for the concert are on sale now here.

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Throughout its history, the one-of-a-kind Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of world-class artists participate, including Alabama Shakes, boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Jackson Browne, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Bowen Yang, Joan Baez, Blood Orange, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Iggy Pop, The Flaming Lips, Keanu Reeves, Eddie Vedder, Annie Lennox, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Cage The Elephant, Cyndi Lauper, Trey Anastasio and many, many more.

Photo Credits: Robert De Niro – Brigitte Lacombe; Elvis Costello – Ray Di Pietro