Robert Bannon Announces Upcoming NY & NJ Concert Events

New Jersey's Robert Bannon has a brand-new show, live in NYC, NJ, or virtually at home, where he presses rewind to take you on a musical journey of the stories and songs that shaped his life. Robert, as seen on SNL, in Rent, and as the host of the virtual smash "The Roundtable", will share the journey he took as an Irish-Italian kid from Jersey, with the colorful people and experiences that shaped him.

The show will feature music from pop hits to Broadway and more! You can also expect to hear songs from his debut album "Unfinished Business" which debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C Chart including the Pride Original Anthem "I Think He Knew Me" (Fun fact: Bannon recorded the album during the pandemic in his home studio.) "Rewind" features an all-star band lead by Yasuhiko Fukuoka and is directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Be Kind and come REWIND!

Be sure to see Robert Bannon as he performs two shows - on Thursday, April 14th at 7pm at The Villager Theatre in Somerset, NJ (Tickets can be purchased at the door), and on Saturday, April 16th at Green Room 42 in New York City (Click here for tickets)

Thursday, April 14th at 7pm

Villagers Theatre (A Benefit For The Theatre)

Somerset, NJ

Saturday, April 16th at 7pm

Green Room 42

New York, NY

TICKETS