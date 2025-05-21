CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Multi-Year International Tour to Launch This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia are launching a multi-year international tour of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY in October 2025.

This lavish and popular production of one of the world's most beloved stories of all time will begin as a featured performance at the 10 year anniversary celebration of the Dongguan International Arts Festival in China.

Broadway International Group's international tour will continue with multi-week stops in major global cities including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Macao, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila and Seoul with additional cities to be announced.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl is a fantasy story for everyone from everywhere. We are so excited to share this beloved Broadway musical about the power of imagination, and the art of invention with global audiences in many cities in a spectacular new staging with magical and immersive illusion effects from an all Broadway creative team!" Simone Genatt and Marc Routh, Co-Owners and Producers of Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia said in a joint statement. Genatt and Routh recently produced a profitable global tour production of The Sound of Music which was the first Broadway touring musical to premiere at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India to over 100,000+ audience members. The Sound of Music International Tour completed performances in Hong Kong to nearly sold out shows and recouped in the 2023 - 2024 season. Genatt and Routh have worked on many international productions and tours together for nearly thirty years as part of Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia, production, management and distribution companies focused on the bridges among the Asia Pacific region, North America, and Europe, having created and distributed Broadway and West End musicals and other live attractions and immersive entertainment in over 400 cities in the world, on six continents.

Having earned well-over $700,000,000 USD in sales, the famous Roald Dahl novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has delighted audiences throughout the years in some of Hollywood's best films including "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971), "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (2005), and "Wonka" (2023). The novel has sold more than 20 million copies globally and has been translated into 55 languages confirming that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is among the most famous and beloved stories about magical dreams across the world. The Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory premiered in 2017 running for over 300 performances, followed by a four year North American tour through 2022. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory also ran on London's West End where the production received two Olivier Awards.

According to director Matt Lenz, "It's an absolute treat to be revisiting and reimagining this magical, heart-warming tale for new audiences across the world. We are whipping up all sorts of wonderful surprises for this new Global tour - so it promises to be Charlie's most fantastical, scrumdiddlyumptious visit to Willy Wonka's factory yet!"

The tour is led by Cooper Grodin as Willy Wonka, Steve McCoy as Grandpa Joe, with Cohen Toukatly and Jules Presley alternating as Charlie Bucket. Jeff Cox conducts a 10-piece touring orchestra.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, book by David Greig, based on the novel by Roald Dahl. Songs from the Motion Picture by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. Including original direction by four-time Tony Award winning director Jack O'Brien, and original choreography by Joshua Bergasse, the global tour features Direction by Matt Lenz, Choreography by Alison Solomon, and Musical Supervision by Nate Patten and Greg Jarrett as well as an award-winning Broadway creative, design, and Production Team.

Mark Thompson, set and costume design; Christine Peters, tour scenic design; Jeff Sugg, projections design; Rory Beaton, lighting design; Mike Thacker for Orbital Sound, sound design; Basil Twist, puppet design; and Tim Clothier, illusions. Orchestrations by Doug Besterman, and Musical Arrangements by Marc Shaiman. Casting is by Paul Hardt Casting. Joseph Longthorne serves as General Manager for Broadway Asia International. Simone Genatt, Marc Routh, Broadway International Group, and Broadway Asia are Producing, along with Co-Producers Doug Meyer, and Willette Klausner.

For more information, please visit www.broadwayasia.com.