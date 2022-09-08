Rite Of Summer Music Festival Presents Sybarite5 & Sage Lacapa, September 10

Rite of Summer Music Festival presents its season finale concerts featuring Sybarite5 on Saturday, September 10th at 1pm and 3pm. The program is titled The Revolve Tour.

Centered around Andy Akiho's epic work Revolve from Sybarite5's recent album Outliers that debuted at #1 on Billboard's Traditional Classical Charts, The Revolve Tour explores how new perspectives can change perceptions.

Expect to hear new works written exclusively for Sybarite5 by Aleksandra Vrebalov, Pedro Giraudo, Jessica Meyer, and Shawn Conley, alongside music of the Punch Brothers, Komitas, Radiohead, and Andy Akiho's Revolve, which brilliantly captures the upbeat excitement and motion of his New York neighborhood in music.

Come early for newly added shows at 12:30pm and 2:30pm featuring Native American singer-songwriter Sage Lacapa of The White Mountain Apache Tribe. Lacapa is currently in-residence at the American Indian Community House on Governors Island. He will perform original works.

Taking place at Nolan Park on Governors Island, Rite of Summer presents free outdoor concerts through September curated by Co-Artistic Directors Pam Goldberg and Blair McMillen. In a locale The New York Times has called a "Playground for the Arts," the aim of the Festival is simple: to present the highest quality live performances, and to bring free contemporary classical music to as many people as possible in a relaxed, fun, outdoor setting.

Rite of Summer shows will be presented twice the same day, at 1pm and 3pm, for each respective date at Nolan Park. Audiences should feel free to walk by, stop and listen, lay down a picnic blanket and relax, eat lunch, mingle, and take in these engaging live performances.

Governors Island is open daily year-round from 7am to 6pm. Ferries operated by the Trust for Governors Island run daily from the Battery Maritime Building, located at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan. Trust-operated ferries are always free for kids 12 and under, seniors 65 and up, IDNYC holders, residents of NYCHA housing, current and former military servicemembers, Governors Island members, and for everyone on weekends before noon. Round-trip ferry tickets for adults are $3 at all other times.

Visit https://www.govisland.com/ferry for schedules and ticket information. NYC Ferry provides additional daily service to Governors Island-for NYC Ferry schedules, pricing and more information, visit https://ferry.nyc.

For more information, visit https://www.riteofsummer.com