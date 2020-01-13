Rita Moreno-Led ONE DAY AT A TIME Sets Season Premiere Date

Deadline reports that the fourth season of "One Day At A Time" will premiere on POP TV starting Tuesday, March 24.

Inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name, the comedy will continue to tell the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family.

This season finds Penelope (Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis - as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finding his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) growing deeper. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gomez) begins to prepare for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

"The enthusiastic response from fans since announcing our new season of One Day At A Time has been thrilling," said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV. "The series is more important than ever with its unmatched ability to tackle topical social issues through the lens of a relatable, loving family. The exceptionally talented team behind and in front of the camera make us proud to have ONE DAY AT A TIME at home at Pop TV.



