Ripley's Believe It or Not NY Closed March 17-March 27 Due to Covid-19
COVID-19 update: Ripley's NY Closed March 17th - March 27th. Read a statement below:
Hello,
In light of all the news regarding COVID-19, and out of concern for the well-being of our staff, guests and the entire Ripley's family, we will be temporarily closing the attraction beginning tomorrow, March 17th through Friday, March 27th.
It is important to note, we do not have any cases amongst our team. We have made this decision after closely monitoring the actions and advice of trusted health organizations, our tourism community, NYC& Co. and our local and state government.
These are unprecedented times, so please understand this is our current plan and is subject to change based on the evolving situation. We will closely monitor the situation and will update you all with any new information.
If you have already purchased a ticket, your ticket is valid for one year from date of purchase. If you have additional questions or concerns, please email fun@ripleysnewyork.com, and our team will reply. Please keep checking our website for additional details.
We wish you and your families well during these trying times.
