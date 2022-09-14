Richard Tucker Music Foundation Presents 2022 Gala At David Geffen Hall At Lincoln Center, November 13

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation presents its annual Gala on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:30pm at the new David Geffen Hall's Wu Tsai Theater at Lincoln Center.

Bringing together a star-studded roster of previous Richard Tucker Award Winners, Grant Recipients, and special guests, the concert will feature the renowned soprano Angel Blue (2022 Richard Tucker Award Winner), plus mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato (2002 Richard Tucker Award Winner), soprano Christine Goerke (2001 Richard Tucker Award Winner), soprano Angela Meade (2011 Richard Tucker Tucker Award Winner), soprano Nadine Sierra (2017 Richard Tucker Award Winner), tenor Stephen Costello (2009 Richard Tucker Award Winner), tenor Michael Fabiano (2014 Richard Tucker Award Winner), bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green (2014 Career Grant and 2011 Study Grant Recipient), tenor Russell Thomas (2010 Career Grant Recipient), and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn (2018 Richard Tucker Award Winner).

Joining the featured artists are members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the New York Choral Society. The acclaimed conductor Speranza Scappucci leads the evening's festivities. Program of operatic favorites spanning the repertoire to be announced.

A dinner reception follows the event at the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade of David Geffen Hall.

The Richard Tucker Gala 2022

Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall | 10 Lincoln Center Plaza | NY, NY 10023

Link: https://richardtucker.org/events/

Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale through the Tucker Foundation by calling 212-757-2218 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am to 5:30pm ET) or mailing a ticket form (downloadable here) to the Richard Tucker Music Foundation at 1790 Broadway, Suite 715, New York, NY 10019 -1412.

Performers

Angel Blue, 2022 Richard Tucker Award

Stephen Costello, 2009 Richard Tucker Award

Joyce DiDonato, 2002 Richard Tucker Award

Michael Fabiano, 2014 Richard Tucker Award

Christine Goerke, 2001 Richard Tucker Award

Ryan Speedo Green, 2014 Career Grant, 2011 Study Grant

Angela Meade, 2011 Richard Tucker Tucker Award

Nadine Sierra, 2017 Richard Tucker Award

Russell Thomas, 2010 Career Grant

Christian Van Horn, 2018 Richard Tucker Award Winner

Speranza Scappucci, conductor

Members of The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

New York Choral Society

The concert will last approximately two hours with no intermission.

After Richard Tucker's untimely death in 1975, his duo partner and friend Robert Merrill worked with the Tucker family to organize a gathering of opera legends, including Martina Arroyo and Roberta Peters, to take place on what would have been the duo's next date at Carnegie Hall. The Richard Tucker Music Foundation was formed later that year, and the concert became an annual tradition, raising funds to support young American opera singers and keep the beloved tenor's memory alive. For more than four decades, the foundation's annual concert has brought together some of opera's most illustrious stars, including Leonard Bernstein, Montserrat Caballé, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, Leontyne Price, and Joan Sutherland.

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to perpetuating the artistic legacy of the great Brooklyn-born tenor by nurturing the careers of talented young American opera singers. Through awards, grants for study, performance opportunities, and other activities, the foundation provides professional development for singers at various stages of their careers. It also offers free performances in the New York metropolitan area, and supports music education enrichment programs. Each year, the foundation confers its most prestigious prize, the Richard Tucker Award (often referred to as the "Heisman Trophy of Opera"), on an artist poised at the edge of a major international career.

*Photo at the top of release by Dario Acosta