Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Season

The third touring season has been revealed for the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel. The production is currently on a multi-year national tour across North America.

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas is confirmed to star as Atticus Finch for the complete third touring season, continuing his performance that has been called “Easily the most powerful work I’ve seen from Richard Thomas” (BWW Charlotte), “A memorable performance rarely seen in a touring Broadway production” (Curtain Up Phoenix), and “Sheer perfection - this role was made to be played by Thomas” (Around the Town Chicago). The Buffalo News proclaims “Both modestly human and divinely heroic. All rise for Richard Thomas,” and the Dallas Voice declares “Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch is at the height of his career.” Complete casting will be announced later.

Watch a video announcement by Thomas below!

For the 2023-24 touring season, the production will play in 44 markets across North America, including return engagements in Washington, DC; Chicago, IL; and Charlotte, NC. The tour will make premiere engagements in Detroit, MI; Toronto, ONT; Milwaukee, WI; Atlanta, GA; Providence, RI; Fort Worth, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; Dayton, OH; Kansas City, MO; Eugene, OR; West Palm Beach, FL; Iowa City, IA; Indianapolis, IN; Norfolk, VA; Fort Myers, FL; Tulsa, OK; Naples, FL; and Chattanooga, TN, among others. Additional cities will be added as they are confirmed.

Since its tour launch in March 2022, the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,107,617 as of July 2, 2023).

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, To Kill a Mockingbird concluded its run on London’s West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.