Rialto Chatter: Will the Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS Open at Broadway's Hudson Theater This Summer?

Click Here for More Articles on HEAD OVER HEELS

Michael Riedel of the New York Post has reported that the Gwyneth Paltrow-produced Go Go's musical, HEAD OVER HEELS, will premiere at Broadway's Hudson Theater in summer 2018.

According to Riedel, the musical is based on a 16th-century prose poem by Sir Philip Sidney called, "The Arcadia". Paltrow is producing the $15 million musical with Donovan Leitch, and Jujamcyn Theaters president, Jordan Roth.

According to the report, an out-of-town try-out is set for this coming spring San Francisco's Curran Theatre.

HEAD OVER HEELS features music & lyrics by The Go-Go's, and book and adaptation by James Magruder, who replaced the previously announced book writer, Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q).

Michael Mayer will direct. Spencer Liff is set to choreograph. Tom Kitt will be music supervisor alongside music director Kimberly Grigsby. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.

HEAD OVER HEELS made its debut at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2016 before a winter lab in NYC in 2017. Reviews for the show's initial outing were mixed. The show received praise for Whitty's script but was met with criticism for "an overlong and scattershot production".





Related Articles