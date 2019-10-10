Rialto Chatter: Will MRS. DOUBTFIRE Musical Land on Broadway Next Season?

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony-nominated actor, Rob McClure, will star in the title role of the world premiere production of Mrs. Doubtfire this holiday season at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. It might not be much longer until the new musical lands on Broadway, however. A recent Facebook post from Miranda Hillard, the character played by Sally Field in the 1993 film, suggests that the announcement of a Broadway transfer is imminent.

An official announcement has not yet been made.

When out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Playing November 26 - December 29, 2019 (press opening Friday, December 13, 2019), single tickets for Mrs. Doubtfire are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season. Based upon the beloved 1993 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten, with direction from four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical).





